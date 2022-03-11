By women for women: This mother of 4 designs junior bras that tween girls really want to wear

What she also found disturbing was the whole shopping experience in the stores – it was almost as if it was something to “get it over and done with”, Hooi, who has two boys and two girls, recalled.

It led her to wonder: Why is it that this age group is not being tended to?

DECIDING TO LAUNCH HER OWN JUNIOR BRA LINE

Not wanting to settle with the status quo, Hooi launched her online store Hippie Chicks by Van in December 2020, offering a range of beginner bras. The name stems from her love of hippie culture and the music of the 60s and 70s. “Singer-songwriters like Janis Joplin and Bob Dylan – that would be me.”