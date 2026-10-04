Meet a 25-year-old third-generation zookeeper whose family has worked at the zoo since it opened 53 years ago
Her grandfather joined Singapore Zoo when it opened in 1973. Her father followed suit at Night Safari in 1994. Now, Rutraajni Gurusamy Kaunder is making her own mark at River Wonders, caring for more than 200 animals.
“If you don’t study hard, you will become a zookeeper.” That was what Rutraajni Gurusamy Kaunder’s teachers used to warn her.
“In those days, people thought zookeepers cleaned faeces all day,” Rutraajni laughed.
So imagine the awkwardness when her teachers found out that Rutraajni’s father was a zookeeper.
Nonetheless, they insisted: “You can do better than being a zookeeper.”
They didn’t know the half of it.
The 25-year-old comes from a family of zookeepers spanning two generations. Her grandfather G Permalo C Gomsamy joined the Singapore Zoo the year it opened, in 1973, while her father Gurusamy Permalo joined Night Safari in 1994, when it opened.
In 2022, Rutraajni followed in her father’s and grandfather’s footsteps as a third-generation zookeeper. She works at River Wonders, caring for more than 200 animals on rotation.
For Rutraajni, zookeeping has always been a labour of love, and she is heartened that many guests see it that way too.
“Once, a small girl came up to me and said, ‘I want to be like you when I grow up’,” Rutraajni told CNA Women.
A STORY AS OLD AS THE SINGAPORE ZOO
The Singapore Zoo opened in 1973. Rutraajni’s grandfather Permalo was there, working with the primates – chimpanzees, orangutans and gibbons.
The family lived in the former staff quarters where the Night Safari Amphitheatre is now located, a two- to three-minute walk from the zoo.
In those days, people smuggled gibbons into Singapore and later abandoned them or donated them to the zoo, said Gurusamy. Permalo took them into his quarters and nursed them.
“He put them in a basket next to me and woke up to feed them at night. I slept next to gibbons,” laughed Gurusamy. He added that today, the Singapore Zoo limits unnecessary human contact and focuses instead on supporting animals’ natural behaviours.
From the age of eight, Gurusamy roamed freely around the zoo, riding ponies for free. As a teenager, he returned first as a volunteer, then as a part-time keeper.
After completing his National Service, Gurusamy tried working in other industries such as postal services and hospitality, but his mind kept returning to his “childhood playground”. So, in 1994, he joined Night Safari as it first opened its doors.
At that time, his father was strongly opposed to his son’s job because of the manual labour and heavy lifting involved. But Gurusamy could not be swayed.
Working hard, he advanced to leadership roles. The fourth of five children, Rutraajni remembers Gurusamy frequently taking her and her siblings to work with him before she was old enough to go to primary school.
The former staff quarters where he grew up had become the Night Safari office and Rutraajni spent many hours there, swivelling on a chair, waiting for him to finish work.
When she was in primary school, her father would take her to the back of house to see the animals up close. Rutraajni’s eyes still light up when she recalls the cool rush of air as Krishna the sloth bear first sucked food from her hand through a protective mesh.
Back at home, the family had their own mini zoo. There were around 10 animals at any one point, including poodles, birds and hamsters. Rutraajni would come home from school to feed and clean up after them.
She learnt to notice changes in pregnant animals – how they started to hoard and hide their food. She also learnt how to prepare a cosy area for them when they were about to give birth.
The young girl dreamt of being a veterinarian and working at the zoo. But because her grades did not qualify, she did a diploma in aviation management on her father’s advice.
As she wanted to save up to pursue a degree in a related course, her father offered her a part-time keeper job at the Night Safari in March 2022. The temporary arrangement felt like home to Rutraajni.
A THIRD-GENERATION ZOOKEEPER
“It was interesting and scary to finally work in the place I’ve seen from young,” Rutraajni said.
At Night Safari, Rutraajni worked with carnivores – Asiatic lions, Malayan tigers and sloth bears, including Krishna, the same bear she had fed as a child.
She recalled the first thrill of seeing lions up close through a protective mesh. She fed them their medication every day and bonded with them, especially with a lioness, Shweta.
“Sometimes she’d throw a little tantrum and turn away (when I was giving her medication). So I’d sing her name, and her tail would wag along to my song,” Rutraajni said.
Four months was all it took for Rutraajni to decide to go full-time.
Funnily, like his father before him, Gurusamy was initially against the idea.
Zookeeping has traditionally been a male-dominated environment, he reasoned. The keepers are often required to carry heavy logs for refurbishing enclosures, and 25kg pellet bags. Gurusamy wondered if the job would be suitable for Rutraajni.
But Rutraajni is a boxer and powerlifter who can lift 160kg. And she was absolutely passionate about animals.
After mulling over it, Gurusamy supported Rutraajni. But he had one condition.
Permalo was already working at the zoo, and Gurusamy at Night Safari. Wanting her to succeed on her own merit, he suggested she work at a different park. So, in July 2022, Rutraajni joined River Wonders, working with the primates, carnivores, herbivores and crocodiles.
Her work includes feeding the animals, checking their health, maintaining their exhibits, and conducting training and enrichment activities.
One of her key roles is training the capybaras, including the pups, to be more comfortable with human touch during health checks by the keepers and veterinarian.
The goal was also for them to be comfortable in the presence of guests during the daily 2.30pm interaction session.
“The first step is desensitising them to the keeper. Then, we move on to hand feeding, touching their snout, scratching their head and body, and transitioning from there.
“We also introduce a target stick to tell the capybara where we need it to go, such as on the weighing scale, and use a clicker to indicate when they have done a good job and reward them with food,” she explained.
LIVING HER CHILDHOOD DREAM
Rutraajni witnessed the birth of four capybaras on Jul 10, 2026 – coincidentally, Capybara Appreciation Day – watching vigilantly outside the enclosure.
“The birth took place over a span of almost four hours. It was very nerve-racking,” she said.
Rutraajni remembers carrying the tiny week-old pups at their first weigh-in and how loudly they screamed. And over the past months, she has enjoyed watching them grow and develop their own quirks.
“One baby likes to climb on his mum and brother. Another loves jumping off logs into the water. The third swims around in circles like a shark. The last one is more wary and just follows the other pups,” she laughed.
Rutraajni said that other than health checks, the keepers try to minimise the handling of the animals. “We want the animals to stay as natural as possible, the way they are in the wild,” she explained.
But she bonds with the animals in other ways.
“When I feel down, I go and sit with the animals in the aviary. They can sense that you’re sad and some of them – mostly the monkeys – will come to you and investigate,” she said.
“They are like my many, many kids,” she laughed.
The young zookeeper is now saving up to pursue an overseas degree in animal behavioural management so she can contribute to River Wonders and Mandai Wildlife Group in a larger way, like her father, who now oversees the carnivore and small mammal sections in Mandai’s five parks as senior curator.
Being a third-generation zookeeper, one can’t help wondering if Rutraajni’s future children will follow in her footsteps.
At this, she laughed out loud. “It’s really up to them. I won’t pressure them either way,” she said.
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