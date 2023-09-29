TikTok mums who dance with their teenage kids: Would you join the ‘dance dance revolution’?

I was scrolling through TikTok one day when I chanced upon one of those TikTok dance challenge videos. Two Chinese girls with centre-parted long hair are gyrating away to Mariah Carey’s Touch My Body.

The attractive older girl was clearly the leader. Wearing a cropped black top and jeans, she stood in front and nailed every move, flashing her bare stomach while pulling pouty duck faces at the camera. In comparison, the younger girl in a simple tee and sweat pants looked like she was earnestly trying to get the routine right.

Then came the shocker text that popped up, proclaiming their ages: “Daughter 14. Mum 43”. Wait, whaaat? I thought the older woman could pass for a college student hanging out with her younger sis.

I quickly clicked on her name, Linda Yu Qian. I watched another video and read the caption. “Back home already. Dancing time with my teen! Fun time as always 😊”. It was followed by 14 hashtags, including #MumsofTikTok #motherdaughter #over40.

A Chinese-Canadian mum to teenage daughters Izzie, 14, and Livvy, 10, she turned out to be quite the Influencer Mum. Yu has 2.6 million followers and 123.8 million likes. Clearly, I was not the only one fascinated by her and her TikToktastic moves.