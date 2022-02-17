Beware The Tinder Swindler: How not to fall for an Internet love scam

We’ve all heard this before: “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.” But is it that simple? Netflix’s latest documentary hit, The Tinder Swindler, proves love scams are a breed apart from the rest.

For one, the victims of notorious conman Simon Leviev were intelligent, independent and tech-savvy women, whose instinct nudged them to Google him when they first met him on dating app Tinder and of course, “stalk” his Instagram account.

Then, he wooed them with not only “sweet nothings” over text and video message, but whirlwind overseas trips around Europe, obscenely expensive dinners and parties at bottle service nightclubs. The “evidence” they needed to believe that they were in a relationship with – and could soon be married to – an heir to a diamond empire, was all there.

So when he said his business enemies were monitoring his transactions and threatening his life, and needed large amounts of money quickly, they bought it.

LOVE SCAMS IN SINGAPORE

The Tinder Swindler was set in Europe, but romance scams such as these happen across the world.

In Singapore, local authorities said the situation continues to worsen, with Internet love scams rising from 345 cases between January and June 2020 to 568 during the same period in 2021.

The amount victims were cheated out of in love scams during this period also doubled to a whopping S$25.1 million, with S$3 million being the largest sum cheated in a single case.

Most of the scams that occur in Singapore aren’t as elaborate as Simon Leviev, but they’re just as convincing.