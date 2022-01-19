7 tips on how to start your own business – from Singapore women who succeeded

Elynn Teo began her entrepreneurial journey in the middle of the pandemic. “When the pandemic hit, some people asked me if I was still serious about leaving my job and it did occur to me to rethink if I was making the right decision,” she told CNA Women.

Teo eventually resigned from her role as senior vice president of an investment management firm’s global finance and accounting team in 2020 and now runs two businesses: The Mind Studio and Kalyana Advisory.

The former provides mindset and emotional coaching primarily to women and children to help them live purposeful and confident lives, while the latter offers corporate services like bookkeeping for businesses.

“I thought if I want to be in a helping profession, isn’t this then the best time to reach out to people who need help in this pandemic? And given how uncertain life and this world has become, if I don’t do it now, then when?” said Teo, who has a Graduate Diploma in Positive Psychology and Neuro-Linguistic Programming Coaching certification and is currently pursuing a Masters in Counselling.