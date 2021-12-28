COVID-19 and pregnancy, sex toys, emotional cheating: Top CNA Women stories of 2021

Lots of news articles, profiles and trend reports on everything from mental illness to sexual health through the female lens – these were the kinds of stories and topics that made up the new CNA Women section since it was launched on CNA Lifestyle in June.

The team heard from many women and field experts in an effort to uncover and dive into some of the most pressing women’s issues today. And as the Year of Celebrating SG Women comes to a close, we hope to continue to drive these conversations, with your support and input. Thank you for reading.

Here are our most-read stories about women of 2021 – some are heart-warming, others are heart-wrenching, but most are inspiring, one way or another.

THIS 28-YEAR-OLD DITCHED A SIX-FIGURE SALARY AND STARTED A SEX TOY COMPANY