I’m anxious about turning 30 – but my older friends insist my best years are ahead of me

This year is the last year of my 20s. And I’m terrified.

It’s strange because I don’t think being 30 is old, and I’m actually grateful to leave the whirlwind of my 20s behind. But still, there’s an ache in my chest every time I think about leaving it.

When I was in my early 20s, I was so excited.

I had a grand view of the world. I dreamt of becoming a travel influencer or having S$100,000 in my bank account. I bought into the possibility of joining the “Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE)” movement. I even allowed myself to get carried away and fantasise about winning an Academy Award, being nominated for a Nobel Prize, making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, or even writing a Booker Prize-winning novel.

I am nowhere near any of that.

THE PRESSURE TO ACHIEVE ‘MILESTONES’

I was about 20 when I became sold on the notion that our teens and 20s are the best years of our lives. Everywhere I looked – movies, influencers, novels – the same message was pounded into me: Your 20s are a time of achievement.

I thought this would be the period to settle down with a spouse you love (and for the rest of your life), to own a house and raise a kid or two with said spouse, to find a career you’re sure you’ll always be happy in, to be financially secure, and to frequently pursue big-ticket hobbies like travelling.

And if you don’t build your life empire by 30, you’ll spend the rest of your life catching up.

So with my 30th birthday looming and not having hit every ‘milestone’, I’m filled with a sense of anxiety that I’m getting left behind. It doesn’t just feel like I’m missing a deadline; it feels more like failing a life test I had no idea I signed up for.