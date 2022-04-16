UNIQLO puts the spotlight on 100 Singapore women entrepreneurs at ION Orchard outlet

As part of its commitment to move beyond being just an apparel brand to one that is working towards understanding and uplifting women, UNIQLO Singapore has rolled out a series of initiatives as part of its LifeWear For Her project.

The brand has set up a specially curated space for female shoppers at its ION Orchard branch. It features four different zones, including an expanded feminine care aisle of featuring innerwear products such as bra tops, sanitary shorts and maternity underwear, which cater to different stages in a woman's life, such as puberty and pregnancy.

There is also a revamped fitting room, where LifeWear for Her advisers will be on hand to help female shoppers with fit and recommendations, as well as dedicated corner for active customer feedback.