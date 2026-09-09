I got my degree at 36 while raising two young kids, but I’m still looking for a job – was it worth it?

Two years ago, after 16 years in the workforce, I decided to get my degree.

I started working at 19 while still in polytechnic, hosting the weekday morning show on the then-Hot FM91.3 before heading to school.

By the time I received my diploma, I thought I deserved a break – I would work first and get my degree later on.

Eventually, I didn’t see the point of going to university. I already had a sought-after job, I was earning a good salary, and I was getting real-world experience.

Periodically, my parents would nag me about going to university.

My mother, a teacher, got her degree in her 40s. She studied part-time – two nights a week – for almost three years.

Midway through her studies, she was hospitalised with meningitis, but she still managed to get her degree – something she is infinitely proud of. The salary jump she received as a degree holder also made a difference to our family.

My father, on the other hand, was more carefree and never felt he needed a university degree. So, it was truly a “do as I say, not as I have done” moment when he made it abundantly clear that I had to have one.