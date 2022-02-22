What causes vaginal dryness during menopause and how can it be treated?

Add this to the list of health conditions that aren’t simply a normal consequence of ageing and for which you certainly do not have to suffer in silence.

A recent study conducted by the National University Health System (NUHS) showed that vaginal dryness is the biggest risk factor of sexual dysfunction among midlife women.

Women who suffer from this uncomfortable condition experienced a whopping 1,300 per cent increase in their risk of developing more serious symptoms like genital pain and an inability to orgasm, the study showed.

WHEN AND WHY DOES VAGINAL DRYNESS HAPPEN?

Vaginal dryness is caused by a lack of oestrogen, said Dr Susan Logan, senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

“The vagina and vulva are covered with oestrogen receptors, and the changes in hormone production and low levels of oestrogen would lead to vaginal dryness,” she said.

The symptoms of vaginal dryness typically begin during perimenopause, which comprises two transition periods: Early menopause transition and late menopause transition.

If you’re going through perimenopause, you can identify the transition you’re in by looking at your menstrual cycle length and frequency.

In early menopause transition, the length of your menstrual cycle would be more than seven days longer than usual, said Dr Logan. You could have shorter menstruation (menses) and even get your period twice a month.

In late menopause transition, there would be two or more skipped cycles, with women not experiencing menses for 60 days or more.