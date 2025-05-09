Her thyroid illness relapsed but instead of giving up, she launched an all-women’s fitness race

When the inaugural Valkyrie Race flags off at OCBC Square this weekend, on May 10 and 11, it will be more than just a competition where participants pit their strength and endurance against each other.

For its 29-year-old founder Kimberley Yong, the all-women’s fitness race is a way to reach out to women struggling with self-doubt or feelings of inadequacy – and show them that they are stronger than they think.

Designed to test endurance, strength and resilience, the Valkyrie Race challenges participants across multiple zones, each with structured challenges.

In the Storm division, they tackle five zones in any order: Air bike (40kcals) and 10m balancing beam (with 15kg weight plate), row (500m) and ball toss (8kg), stationary bike (1,000m) and dumbbell lunges (60m, 10kg on each side), ski (500m) and dead-ball carry (25kg), and lateral burpees (30 repetitions) and torque tank push (100kg).

The Valour course ups the ante with an added running segment.

Even so, the race isn’t just about physical grit. “I wanted this race to inspire women who are struggling – maybe they’re recovering from something, or just starting out a fitness journey,” said Yong, referencing the race’s slogan, The Warrior Within.

“People often think that being a warrior means being physically strong. But to me, the deeper meaning behind it is about finding inner strength and pushing through hardship.”

HER STRUGGLES WITH AN OVERACTIVE THYROID

Having battled hyperthyroidism since she was 12 years old, Yong speaks from experience. Her mother and grandmother also struggled with thyroid issues.

Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid – the butterfly shaped gland in front of the neck – produces too much thyroid hormones. This can accelerate the body’s metabolism, triggering symptoms that interfere with daily life.