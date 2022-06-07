Varicose veins aren’t just unsightly but could also be a health risk – why do women still ignore them?

The stoic nature of many women, who bear with the symptoms, may also be a factor in them not seeking treatment, said Dr Sriram. Also, “women who normally cover their legs either as a personal choice or for cultural reasons tend not to seek treatment if they don’t have pain or ache”, he added.

1. WHAT CAUSES VARICOSE VEINS?

In addition to pregnancy and hormonal changes in women, family history and obesity (as excess weight puts pressure on the veins) can increase one’s chances of getting varicose veins, Assoc Prof Chong said, adding that lifestyle choices such as smoking and lack of exercise are common risk factors.

Since it’s related to your lifestyle, your job could increase your risk, too, said Dr Sriram. This is especially so if it requires long hours of standing, such as being a nurse or a teacher.

2. WHAT ARE THE TELLING SYMPTOMS?

Most patients report seeing varicose veins first appear on their legs, especially at their calves.

“The early signs of varicose veins include common muscle aches, discomfort, and heaviness of the legs. In more severe cases, symptoms can also include swelling, burning, itching, and even skin discolouration,” said Assoc Prof Chong.

Dr Sriram said that having a “sensation of aching” and “cramping in the legs”, which worsens at the end of the day, is also common. Some women also experience pain or throbbing in the varicose veins itself, especially around the time of their menstrual period, he added.

3. ARE VARICOSE VEINS THE SAME AS SPIDER VEINS? WHICH IS MORE SERIOUS?

Spider veins, also known as thread veins, are fine red lines often seen in fairer skin, Dr Sriram explained. They’re also smaller than varicose veins – less than 1mm in size.

“They appear as clusters of pink and purple thread-like veins that lie near the surface of the skin, typically on the legs,” explained Dr Tan.