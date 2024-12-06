Are plant-based diets safe for pregnant women? What to eat if you’re a vegetarian or vegan mum-to-be

It’s important to pay extra attention to your diet when you’re pregnant as you want your baby to achieve optimal growth and development. From healthier cooking methods to ensuring you’re getting the nutrients essential for pregnancy – like folate, calcium, iron, vitamins D and B – you’ll no doubt be making changes to your meals.

For mums-to-be who are vegetarian or vegan, it’s crucial to find out if your diet has a balanced intake of key nutrients for a healthy pregnancy.

Chong Yan Fong, a dietitian from the Nutrition and Dietetics Department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said that pregnant women who decide to adopt any restricted diet should ensure that it’s properly planned to prevent nutritional deficiencies and to recognise the likely need for fortified foods and/or supplements.

Before planning your pregnancy diet, it’s crucial to know which nutrients you might be lacking as a vegetarian or vegan – and this depends on which version of these diets you follow.

Jaclyn Reutens, a dietitian at Aptima Nutrition, pointed out that while all vegetarian diets avoid animal meat, a lacto-vegetarian diet includes dairy and a lacto-ovo-vegetarian consumes dairy and eggs.

If you are a lacto-vegetarian, Omega-3 fatty acid supplements are recommended during your pregnancy, she said.

Lacto-ovo vegetarians might benefit from iron and Omega-3 supplements.

A vegan diet is the most restrictive and excludes all forms of animal meat and animal by-products, leading to many nutrient deficiencies and poor health status, Reutens added.

“A balanced vegan diet can be safe for pregnancy but careful planning and supplementation are required,” she said.

“The vegan diet is naturally low in calcium, iron, zinc, Omega-3s, vitamin B12 and iodine, all of which are essential for a healthy pregnancy. It is recommended to take a pre-natal multivitamin, vegan Omega-3s, iron supplement, calcium supplement and vitamin B12,” she added.