Are plant-based diets safe for pregnant women? What to eat if you’re a vegetarian or vegan mum-to-be
Plant-based diets are getting more popular, so what happens if you’re a pregnant vegetarian or vegan? CNA Women finds out if such diets are safe for pregnancy and what women can do to ensure both mum and baby are healthy.
It’s important to pay extra attention to your diet when you’re pregnant as you want your baby to achieve optimal growth and development. From healthier cooking methods to ensuring you’re getting the nutrients essential for pregnancy – like folate, calcium, iron, vitamins D and B – you’ll no doubt be making changes to your meals.
For mums-to-be who are vegetarian or vegan, it’s crucial to find out if your diet has a balanced intake of key nutrients for a healthy pregnancy.
Chong Yan Fong, a dietitian from the Nutrition and Dietetics Department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said that pregnant women who decide to adopt any restricted diet should ensure that it’s properly planned to prevent nutritional deficiencies and to recognise the likely need for fortified foods and/or supplements.
Before planning your pregnancy diet, it’s crucial to know which nutrients you might be lacking as a vegetarian or vegan – and this depends on which version of these diets you follow.
Jaclyn Reutens, a dietitian at Aptima Nutrition, pointed out that while all vegetarian diets avoid animal meat, a lacto-vegetarian diet includes dairy and a lacto-ovo-vegetarian consumes dairy and eggs.
If you are a lacto-vegetarian, Omega-3 fatty acid supplements are recommended during your pregnancy, she said.
Lacto-ovo vegetarians might benefit from iron and Omega-3 supplements.
A vegan diet is the most restrictive and excludes all forms of animal meat and animal by-products, leading to many nutrient deficiencies and poor health status, Reutens added.
“A balanced vegan diet can be safe for pregnancy but careful planning and supplementation are required,” she said.
“The vegan diet is naturally low in calcium, iron, zinc, Omega-3s, vitamin B12 and iodine, all of which are essential for a healthy pregnancy. It is recommended to take a pre-natal multivitamin, vegan Omega-3s, iron supplement, calcium supplement and vitamin B12,” she added.
KKH’s Chong cited a European review that concluded from over 50 selected studies that a balanced vegetarian diet with adequate micronutrient intake can support foetal growth and development, and is protective against poor pregnancy outcomes such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and premature birth.
“However, these protective effects disappear once nutritional deficiencies such as protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, Omega-3 and iron surface,” she said. “At the same time, the risk of low birth weight, neurological disabilities and foetal malformations also increased in relation to these nutrient deficiencies.”
This highlights the importance of appropriate meal planning to ensure a balanced vegetarian diet to avoid unwanted dangerous health outcomes for both mother and child, she said.
Reutens advised planning your meals with a dietitian, who will be able to design a practical nutrition plan that centres around your food preferences and nutritional requirements, and ensures you get sufficient nutrients critical for a healthy pregnancy.
Her additional advice for women following a plant-based diet during pregnancy: “Ensure that you include some form of protein in every main meal. Also, vary your food choices every day. The wider the range of foods, the more nutrients there are.”
MAKING A VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN DIET WORK DURING PREGNANCY
Tina Padia was raised in a Hindu family and has followed a vegetarian diet for as long as she can remember. The 45-year-old mum to a three-year-old aimed to maintain a balanced diet with protein, while steering clear of high-fat, fried and processed foods, allowing herself a treat every now and then.
“I even started drinking cow’s milk – a huge challenge for someone who switched to alternative plant-based milk years ago – but I believed it might help my baby grow strong and healthy, even if that sounds like an old wives’ tale,” she told CNA Women.
Padia conceived after four years of in vitro fertilisation treatments so was “uber cautious” during her pregnancy. And, at 42, she was classified as having a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ so she took extra care, cutting down on sugars to avoid gestational diabetes and going on daily walks with her husband, even in the middle of the pandemic, with their masks on.
“My advice would be to consult a certified nutritionist specialising in pregnancy if you want to follow a specific diet, versus relying on online support groups or friends and family,” she said.
Lavanya Karthikeyan, 32, was also a vegetarian all her life. She turned vegan two years before her first pregnancy, which also took place during the pandemic. She didn’t take any supplements as none of the standard ones offered to her were vegan-friendly.
“While it was disappointing that the clinic and hospital could not provide vegan supplement alternatives then, my blood work was always fine and it was, hence, not a concern,” Lavanya recalled.
“With my second pregnancy, I was able to request for vegan substitutes for folic acid and iron supplements, but only took both sparingly because the tablets tended to worsen my morning sickness. Eating a rainbow of healthy foods worked much better for me,” she added.
Lavanya advised women considering a vegan diet during pregnancy to “go for it”.
“Several great sports people excel at what they do while being vegan and a pregnancy is like a sport of its own – one where it’s not only critical to be in tune with your own body but also have a strong support system,” said the mother of two.
“I initially found my family to be that support system but now also benefit from being part of a growing community of vegan parents and parents-to-be. Help is so much more accessible these days. Don’t hesitate to reach out,” Lavanya added.
PREGNANCY WEIGHT GAIN AND FOETAL GROWTH
Healthy weight gain during pregnancy is also crucial and, certainly, the amount of weight a woman puts on during pregnancy is closely linked to what she eats.
Tiffany Kwok, another KKH dietitian, said that research shows mothers following a vegetarian or vegan diet during pregnancy tend to have lower gestational weight gain compared with mothers with an omnivorous diet.
This might be because vegetarian and vegan diets usually contain more fibre.
“Fibre helps people feel full, which can lead to eating fewer calories overall. Thus, women with vegetarian or vegan diets should not be too restrictive and take in adequate calories during pregnancy,” she told CNA Women.
Reutens said excess weight gain could be an issue for lacto-vegetarians if they tend to overeat carbohydrates, especially when they get sudden hunger pangs. Conversely, a vegan diet could potentially lead to insufficient weight gain.
Kwok added that some studies reported that mothers adopting plant-based diets tend to have babies with lower birth weight and who are smaller for their gestational age, compared with mothers who consume an omnivorous diet that includes both plant and animal products.
This may be due to these mums gaining less weight in pregnancy or their diets lacking in some important nutrients. For example, vegetarian or vegan diets may be lower in protein and zinc, which are essential for foetal development, said Kwok.
“Nutritional deficiencies in vitamin B12, iron, zinc, calcium and iodine have also been observed in vegetarian or vegan mothers, which could potentially hinder foetal growth,” Kwok explained. “As such, supplementation, perhaps in the form of a prenatal vitamin, may be needed to meet the recommended micronutrient levels.”
POST-NATAL DIET AFTER THE BABY IS BORN
Once baby is born, mum’s nutrition is also important, for her overall post-natal health and especially if she’s breastfeeding.
Kwok acknowledged that mothers with plant-based diets do not experience more breastfeeding difficulties as compared with mothers on omnivorous diets.
“However, vegan or vegetarian mothers have an increased risk of nutritional deficiencies, which can result in reduced nutrient content in breast milk, potentially causing low bone mineralisation and/or long-term neurological issues in infants,” she said.
“Hence, nutritional supplementation is commonly suggested for vegan or vegetarian mothers during breastfeeding.”
