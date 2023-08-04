The founder of Vihari Jewels sold her first design at 15: 'My father is one of the biggest mentors in my life'

While some are born with a silver spoon in their mouth, Vihari Sheth-Poddar’s utensil is of the diamond pave variety. The mother-of-three is a fourth-generation jeweller and the woman behind Vihari Jewels, the brand with an experiential store at Paragon.

However, if you’re expecting a personality that will fit right in with the rest of the Bling Empire cast, you’d be sorely disappointed (although she does count Kane Lim as a dear friend).

Within minutes of our conversation, it is apparent that she is as grounded as they get – an attribute she credits to her 60-year-old father, Rajesh Sheth, who founded the diamond manufacturer, House of Gems.

“My father is one of the biggest mentors I have in my life,” the 37-year-old told CNA Women. “He came from nothing. He had to drop out of school at age 15 and start working to feed the whole family – his parents, four siblings and himself.”