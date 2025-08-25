Vulvar and vaginal cancers in women: Warning signs and why you shouldn’t shy away from regular checkups

At some point in their lives, most women experience itch or skin irritation in their intimate areas, and many may brush it off as something harmless. Maybe it’s a yeast infection, postmenopausal dryness or just sensitivity to new body wash.

But what if that nagging discomfort down there is a warning sign of gynaecological cancer?

That was the case for one woman who had waited too long after experiencing an itchy sore on her vulva. Despite trying steroid cream, her condition did not improve. The woman, in her 80s, was advised to undergo a biopsy but fear of pain kept her from following through.

By the time she returned months later, the lesion had grown. “Biopsy showed vulvar cancer,” recalled Dr Lee Wai Yen, a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Foundation Women’s Centre (Katong).

Embarrassment or simply not knowing which symptoms to take seriously can cause delays in seeking help.

“Maybe it’s our conservative society. There’s a taboo or stigma when discussing these genitalia issues,” said Dr Kevin Tay, senior medical oncologist at OncoCare Cancer Centre. “Sometimes, it can take a while – even up to a year – before women bring up (their concerns) with their doctor.”

But waiting too long can come at a cost. Dr Joshua Tan, a medical oncologist at the Division of Medical Oncology at National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), explained that the stage at which the cancer is diagnosed is the most important factor in affecting survival rates.