Mum of former women's national player takes on 'walking football': 'I've been active all my life'

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hamidah Bee, 53, was at a loss. The stay-at-home mum had spent decades shuttling three of her four children to and from football training, supporting from the sidelines, and maintaining close relationships with their coaches and teammates.

But in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world came to a halt.

“I was lost. I love sports. I love football. I felt unproductive,” she said.

Hamidah herself grew up playing football. As a child, she would watch as her younger brother played with the kids in their Telok Blangah neighbourhood.

“I started out just sitting in a corner at the void deck or basketball court but after a while, I joined in. We played football, rounders, hide-and-seek, even spinning tops,” she told CNA Women.

When Hamidah started having children, she told her two eldest boys to pick up a sport. “Any sport,” she said.

They too developed a love for football. In primary school, the brothers attended a football clinic that earned them spots at the Tampines Rovers Academy.