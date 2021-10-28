Brides-to-be: Expert advice on how to make your future mother-in-law love you

When you get married, you’re not just bringing another person into your life, you’re bringing in a whole new family. For women, that often includes her mother-in-law.

The mother/daughter-in-law relationship is a complicated dance, sometimes fraught with tension – it’s a rare mum-in-law who falls in love with her son’s chosen life partner immediately.

What are some ways you can build a better relationship with her from the get-go, starting with wedding planning (you might not like to think so, but it’s her wedding too, in a way), moving into the family home and living happily ever after?

PLANNING THE WEDDING

This big event celebrating the culmination of your courtship is stressful, there’s no two ways about it. Add to that well-meaning friends and family, including your mother-in-law, who are more than happy to share (usually unsolicited) advice, and there’s a stress volcano waiting to erupt.

Brides, here’s your first marriage prep lesson – present a united front with your fiance. “Get your spouse-to-be on board with the planning and decision making,” said Teo Seok Bee, deputy director of TOUCH Integrated Family Group.

Being united helps you continue into your married life together. “When this strong relationship is built, you can then communicate your ideas to him to convey to your in-laws,” said relationship and family counsellor Cheong Mun Yee from The Center for Psychology.

Whether it’s settling on how many extended relatives to invite (do you really need to invite your husband’s second cousin’s new girlfriend?) or wondering if you can skip the yum seng (or do it in a non-traditional way), Teo added that it’s important to “find out what your in-laws’ wishlist and expectations are”.