Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Women

Womankind podcast finds out: What causes burnout in women?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Women

Womankind podcast finds out: What causes burnout in women?

On the fifth episode of CNA Women's Womankind podcast, hosts Hidayah Salamat and Penelope Chan talk to former corporate lawyer and co-founder of online counselling service Talk Your Heart Out, Shilpa Jain. 

Womankind podcast finds out: What causes burnout in women?

Our guest on episode 5 of the Womankind podcast is Shilpa Jain, the co-founder of local online counselling service Talk Your Heart Out. (Photo: TODAY/Nuria Ling)

03 Dec 2022 07:48AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 07:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Burnout disproportionately affects women across the world. Specifically, working mothers display more symptoms of occupational burnout – including feeling overwhelmed and unaccomplished – than working fathers. 

In the fourth episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Hidayah Salamat and Penelope Chan talk to former corporate lawyer and co-founder of a mental health platform, Shilpa Jain, to find out why – and what women themselves can do to feel better fast. 

Click below to listen:

Source: CNA/hs

Related Topics

Women's Voices Women's Life burnout mental health

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement