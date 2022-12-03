Womankind podcast finds out: What causes burnout in women?

Burnout disproportionately affects women across the world. Specifically, working mothers display more symptoms of occupational burnout – including feeling overwhelmed and unaccomplished – than working fathers.

In the fourth episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Hidayah Salamat and Penelope Chan talk to former corporate lawyer and co-founder of a mental health platform, Shilpa Jain, to find out why – and what women themselves can do to feel better fast.