Womankind podcast finds out: What causes burnout in women?
Burnout disproportionately affects women across the world. Specifically, working mothers display more symptoms of occupational burnout – including feeling overwhelmed and unaccomplished – than working fathers.
In the fourth episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Hidayah Salamat and Penelope Chan talk to former corporate lawyer and co-founder of a mental health platform, Shilpa Jain, to find out why – and what women themselves can do to feel better fast.