Why do women find it so hard to admit they need help, let alone ask for it?

Asking for a friend: How many times has someone said to you, “if you need help, just ask” and even though you could easily rattle off about a dozen things you needed help with, all you said in reply was “I’m good, but thanks”.

Fine – it’s me. I’m the friend. I’m not alone here, am I?

Asking for help is one of the topics that CNA Women editor Penelope Chan and I are tackling in Womankind, a new podcast that – to be very honest – is really an excuse for us to start a conversation about things women don’t talk to each other about, but should.

I see it in my own circles.

Often, mum friends turn up at social events looking like they’re on top of things. Colleagues who are going through personal challenges are fighting fires all day at work as if they weren’t just fighting often even bigger fires at home.

When I find out later what they’ve really been through, I always wonder: “Why didn’t she say something?”

Talk about pot calling the kettle black.

The last few years have been particularly punishing for me, but I kept things mostly to myself. It was only a year or two into it, when the problem became impossible to avoid, ignore or hide, that I confided in my best friends.

They asked me the same thing: “Why didn’t you say something?”

Why don’t we? Why do women find it so hard to admit we need help, let alone ask for it?

I know what you’re thinking: Surely this isn’t a problem unique to women. It’s not.

This isn’t a game of “who has it worse?”.

In Singapore and globally, women are shouldering the bulk of caregiving duties. At the same time, they’re doing their bit to put food on the table. Many have demanding careers.

We need help, just like everyone else. But apparently, we’re not so good at getting it.