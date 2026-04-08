These women give blind, ageing and terminally ill pets a home – when no one else will

It was not a cute puppy picture that made Sharon Ong want a dog. Instead, the image she came across on Facebook in 2015 was so terrible, it shocked her.

She saw a Shih Tzu whose face was completely covered with matted fur. “Both his eyes were infected. He’d just had surgery to try to save them, and had tubes in his face,” recalled Ong. The dog had been severely neglected by its previous owner.

Though the 58-year-old trained caregiver and special needs nanny had never thought of owning a dog at that point, something made her call Purely Adoptions, the animal rescue group, to offer help.

When they brought the dog to her house, Ong initially thought it was a home visit to check if she got along with the dog. But it quickly turned into a temporary fostering arrangement.

She did not expect to fall in love with the dog’s sweet nature, and their walks together. One week later, Ong adopted the dog of unknown age.

Its previous owner called it Lazy. Ong chose a quirkier name – Hannibal Lecter, after the brilliant forensic psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer in the TV series Hannibal. The name was a hit with the vet clinic she went to.