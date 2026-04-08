These women give blind, ageing and terminally ill pets a home – when no one else will
While many adopters seek puppies and kittens, these four women chose the opposite – giving homes to blind, ageing and toothless dogs and cats with cancer and dementia, and loving them through their final months or years.
It was not a cute puppy picture that made Sharon Ong want a dog. Instead, the image she came across on Facebook in 2015 was so terrible, it shocked her.
She saw a Shih Tzu whose face was completely covered with matted fur. “Both his eyes were infected. He’d just had surgery to try to save them, and had tubes in his face,” recalled Ong. The dog had been severely neglected by its previous owner.
Though the 58-year-old trained caregiver and special needs nanny had never thought of owning a dog at that point, something made her call Purely Adoptions, the animal rescue group, to offer help.
When they brought the dog to her house, Ong initially thought it was a home visit to check if she got along with the dog. But it quickly turned into a temporary fostering arrangement.
She did not expect to fall in love with the dog’s sweet nature, and their walks together. One week later, Ong adopted the dog of unknown age.
Its previous owner called it Lazy. Ong chose a quirkier name – Hannibal Lecter, after the brilliant forensic psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer in the TV series Hannibal. The name was a hit with the vet clinic she went to.
Over the next two years, Hannibal had four more eye operations, and eventually had both eyes removed because they simply could not be saved.
Though completely blind, Hannibal knew his way around his home, and enjoyed outdoor walks, compensating for vision loss with smell and hearing. Hannibal even became a model for an animal day fashion show in 2015 and was Mr December in a pet calendar for animal welfare group Purely Adoptions. It died in 2024.
“Hannibal opened the doors to so many good things in my life,” said Ong. “Though he had no eyes, he looked very cute. Every time I went out with him, strangers would stop us and ask about him – uncles, aunties, grandparents, wheelchair users.
“He put me in the life of the neighbourhood,” added Ong, who is single and lives alone.
Hannibal also took part in animal-assisted activities with Therapy Dogs Singapore for six years, bringing comfort to patients at the Institute of Mental Health and residents at MINDSville@Napiri, a home for persons with intellectual disabilities.
Today, Ong is among a small group of people who seek out hard-to-adopt animals – those that are old, sick or have severe behavioural problems.
THE LEAST ADOPTABLE DOG
Tracillia Sia had just lost her beloved silky terrier when she attended an adoption drive by Purely Adoptions with her husband in 2019. The 57-year-old cargo manager was shown photos of two Jack Russells.
Unable to decide between the two, the couple, who have an adult daughter, asked for the least adoptable dog. A few days later, they were shown Rex, a Jack Russell estimated to be around 10 years old.
“He had a very weak hindleg and couldn’t walk very steadily. From what we heard, the former owner chained him all the time and didn’t treat him well.
“He was blind in one eye because it was hit by an object and the injury wasn’t treated. He was quite fearful of humans so when you try to touch him, he would try to avoid you or bite.”
Because of his weak hindleg, Rex would sometimes fall sideways and struggle to get up.
Overcome with pity, she brought the dog home. During the first week, Rex bit Sia’s mother. The family even had to muzzle it for baths.
But after three months of love and patience, Rex warmed up to the family, gradually became calm even around strangers and no longer had to be muzzled.
Rex remained with the family for three years until it died of old age, and they indulged it with delicious food – durian, apple, and cooked pork, chicken and fish.
Indeed, seniors make great pets if adopters just look beyond the surface, said 45-year-old special needs teacher Asmawati Saimon.
Asmawati is single and used to live with her mother. In 2020, after her mother died, her 19-year-old cat was alone at home when she was at work. She wanted to find a senior cat to be its companion – kitten energy would be too overwhelming for it.
So, in June 2021, she adopted a 10-year-old cat, An An, from Metta Cats and Dogs Sanctuary. The cat had Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), making it more vulnerable to infections.
When her 19-year-old cat died a few months later, Asmawati adopted two more senior cats – Garfield and Bell, both 16 – as An An’s companions. One was also FIV-positive, and the other had arthritis. The three cats became best friends and brought Asmawati a lot of joy.
Even though they make great pets, many senior and sick animals are completely passed over for adoption, noted another adopter, Vanessa Lee.
The 30-year-old educator already had two dogs when she chanced upon community cat Dobbie in 2023. Then seven years old, the cat had been found with two broken hindlegs, and underwent surgery at a veterinary clinic, which is where Lee saw it.
Because it had feline leukaemia virus (FeLV), a contagious virus that weakens the immune system, the cat could not be sent back to the street. Lee and her husband, who have no children, decided to adopt it.
Shortly after, one of Lee’s dogs went into surgery for a minor gastric blockage and hemangiosarcoma, cancer of blood vessels, and died from post-surgery complications.
Grief-stricken and wishing they had indulged it with more treats, they fostered a 15-year-old Jack Russell named Toothless, which had Stage 4 osteosarcoma, bone cancer.
She cared for it until its death in what rescuers call “fospice care” – fostering an animal for the remainder of its life.
“We didn’t even consider other dogs in the shelter. We just decided this is the dog that is going to get all the nice food, go out and have a nice time before he goes. I think we saw a bit of Jubi (our beloved deceased dog) in him,” she told CNA Women.
Toothless loved food, and for the five months before it succumbed to cancer, it was given everything, from chicken rice to char siew, ice-cream and durian.
CARING FOR SENIOR AND SICK DOGS
Beyond the happy moments and moving turnaround stories, senior and sick dogs often come with more medical care needs.
In June 2025, Lee’s cat Dobbie was found to have a 6cm mass between its heart and lungs, and was diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system, common in FeLV cats. Lee and her husband sent the cat for chemotherapy, with veterinary bills coming up to S$10,000.
The first few sessions were especially hard, she said. Dobbie suffered from side effects like lethargy, nausea and loss of appetite, and lost 100g every week. But it gradually adapted to the treatments, and after 11 sessions, is now in remission.
After five happy years together, Asmawati’s senior cat An An was diagnosed with kidney failure this year. She gives it fluid injections every other day to prevent dehydration.
Despite the diagnosis, An An is still well enough to be a therapy cat, bringing comfort to staff and seniors at hospitals and homes.
People are often surprised by how resilient and adaptable senior and sick dogs and cats can be, noted Lee.
“Even when they are ill or have cancer, they can still run around, play with toys and go on walks. They still want to hang out with you and be a part of what you do.
“They really show you that even when life strikes you down, you can still stand back up and have a good life,” she added.
Lee has since adopted an eight-year-old ex-breeding chihuahua, Chizu. It had tick fever, multiple large mammary tumours, a large uterine tumour, an ulcerated and blind right eye, misaligned jaws and rotting teeth. But it has been adapting well in Lee’s home and bringing joy to the family.
“Though they are often overlooked in shelters, such dogs are equally, if not more, capable of giving love, and are often more grateful to find a home than puppies,” Lee said.
Ong also adopted Miss Nala, a Singapore Special, from animal welfare group Causes for Animals Singapore in 2024, after her first dog Hannibal died that year. Nala was given up by her previous owners because she bit a child in the family, who was hospitalised for a week.
After adopting Nala, Ong worked with a trainer to address its anxiety and behavioural issues like biting. The dog is now better adjusted and popular with neighbours.
In between her two adoptions, Ong also fostered six dogs with end-stage terminal illness like cancer and dementia, and cared for them till their death. But she is not too troubled by the parting.
“I do miss the dogs. But if there is one thing being a fosterer has taught me, especially when it comes to old dogs who come with a plastic bag full of medication, it is that there is a time and a season for everything,” she said.
“When the senior dogs come to me with those medical issues, what I look forward to is a very lovely initial period where they are making incredible progress and exceeding everybody’s expectations. I have the satisfaction of seeing them enjoy life in a way that I hadn’t dared expect.
“But the pattern is usually that once they have reached the point where they are as well as they can be, and they are comfortable, that is when they are ready to go.
“When I see that one of my fospice dogs is reaching the end, I don’t have a feeling of dread,” she added.
“I believe that what matters is how we treat them when they are alive and how well they enjoy their remaining days, rather than wondering why we can’t have more days,” she said.
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