Hamburger Menu Close
Women

Catch this free art exhibition at ION Orchard featuring art by women, about women
Women

Catch this free art exhibition at ION Orchard featuring art by women, about women

The Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition showcases both budding and established artists from around the world, and runs from Saturday (Apr 30) to May 8 at ION Art Gallery.

 

Catch this free art exhibition at ION Orchard featuring art by women, about women

The Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition is held at ION Art, and will feature a collection of women artists from around the world. (Photo: ION Orchard)

Kelly Hui
29 Apr 2022 12:04PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:04PM)
The Women Artists Association (WAA) of Singapore is launching an all-women art exhibition paying tribute to women. The Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition at ION Art will comprise a total of 57 artworks from 55 female artists from around the world. 

The free exhibition at the gallery space on Level 4 of ION Orchard will run from Saturday (April 30) to May 8, covering both the long Labour Day-Hari Raya Puasa holidays and Mother’s Day next week. 

These three paintings by Singaporean artist Poh Bee Choo (from left), Chinese artist Cheng Ping and British artist Irina Forrester are among the 57 artworks featured at the Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition. (Photo: WAA Singapore)
It features a range of mediums, such as Chinese ink, acrylic and photography, in a variety of works that showcase landscapes, still life and abstract art. Some pieces will also encapsulate the theme of a mother’s love – so you might want to organise a visit with the mums in your life.  
Indian artist Sarbani Bhattacharya’s Manifested Radiance, depicting a mother and child. (Photo: WAA Singapore)

WAA founder Lim Sue Luan started the collective in 2004, to provide an empowering space for women artists so they can develop their individual artistry and share their unique perspectives with each other. The association hopes to bring awareness to women’s issues through art, as well as encourage more women to develop their artistic flair.

That’s also the reason why the exhibition showcases lesser-known female artists alongside established names. Lim has intentionally placed the works of budding creators at the more central spots of ION Art.

CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.

Source: CNA/ss

