Catch this free art exhibition at ION Orchard featuring art by women, about women
The Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition showcases both budding and established artists from around the world, and runs from Saturday (Apr 30) to May 8 at ION Art Gallery.
The Women Artists Association (WAA) of Singapore is launching an all-women art exhibition paying tribute to women. The Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition at ION Art will comprise a total of 57 artworks from 55 female artists from around the world.
The free exhibition at the gallery space on Level 4 of ION Orchard will run from Saturday (April 30) to May 8, covering both the long Labour Day-Hari Raya Puasa holidays and Mother’s Day next week.
WAA founder Lim Sue Luan started the collective in 2004, to provide an empowering space for women artists so they can develop their individual artistry and share their unique perspectives with each other. The association hopes to bring awareness to women’s issues through art, as well as encourage more women to develop their artistic flair.
CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.