Catch this free art exhibition at ION Orchard featuring art by women, about women

The Women Artists Association (WAA) of Singapore is launching an all-women art exhibition paying tribute to women. The Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition at ION Art will comprise a total of 57 artworks from 55 female artists from around the world.

The free exhibition at the gallery space on Level 4 of ION Orchard will run from Saturday (April 30) to May 8, covering both the long Labour Day-Hari Raya Puasa holidays and Mother’s Day next week.