What’s in a (husband’s) name?: Women in Singapore give their views on taking their spouse’s last name

Recently, a friend shared an amusing story of her marriage solemnisation that got me thinking about names, in particular, husbands’ names.

After their marriage papers had been signed, the Registrar of Marriages turned to her and her husband, and said: "Mr and Mrs Wong, congratulations.”

It was the first time she had been addressed by a name other than the one her parents had given her.

She was startled and nearly turned to her mother-in-law (who, of course, was the more well-established Mrs Wong). In that split second, she realised who was actually being addressed: Herself.

My friend’s experience begs the question: Do women in Singapore take their husband’s name after marriage? Why and why not?

In the United States, about four in five women adopt their husband's surnames, but the numbers for Singapore are less clear. CNA Women spoke to Singapore women to find out more.

NOT A CULTURAL NORM