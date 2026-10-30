‘It’s not in your head’: Why pain may linger longer in women – even when scans are normal

After covering health stories for more than a decade, many involving women’s health, I’ve noticed a recurring pattern: Women living in significant pain can become very good at enduring it.

One 18-year-old I interviewed had chronic headaches so severe she spent most of her childhood and teenage years “at home, in pain”. Others have expressed the relief of finally being believed, becoming emotional as they recount their experiences.

A 29-year-old became tearful as she recounted how a doctor finally took her complaints about intense period cramps seriously enough to investigate. It was severe endometriosis, which had invaded her fallopian tube, colon and rectum.

These stories made me wonder how much pain they were expected to put up with, and why persistent pain seemed more common in women.

WHAT NEW RESEARCH SAYS

Research has long suggested that women are more likely to develop certain chronic pain conditions, but the reasons are complex.

A global study published in October in Nature Medicine found that women were more likely than men to report pain across all 11 body sites studied; researchers analysed data from more than six million across 118 countries.

A study published in February this year in Science Immunology suggested that biological differences may explain why pain can take longer to resolve in women. It found that pain resolved more slowly in female mice than in male mice, and identified differences in immune cells involved in switching pain off.

In males, these cells are more active due to higher levels of sex hormones such as testosterone, while females experienced longer-lasting pain because their monocytes – a type of white blood cell in the immune system – were less active.

The researchers also found evidence of a similar pattern in human patients recovering from traumatic injuries.

“The difference in pain between men and women has a biological basis,” lead researcher Dr Geoffroy Laumet from Michigan State University said in a statement. “It’s not in your head, and you’re not soft. It’s in your immune system.”