Has the pandemic changed the way women look for love? Insights on dating in a post-COVID-19 world

Loss of quality time. Deprived of physical touch. Communication limited to palm-sized screens and an often unstable Internet connection.

For years, we all lived in a vacuum. Now that the veil of the pandemic has lifted, singles are coming out to a whole different world.

They themselves have changed.

Many have lost interest in casual dating – they want a lasting companion. And they want someone they’re emotionally compatible with – in case another pandemic comes along.

According to US dating app Bumble, nearly half its users across the world recently reassessed their dating profile and made changes to what they were looking for.

Another app, Coffee Meets Bagel, reported similar findings in its own survey, with 45 per cent of users indicating that COVID-19 had stirred a desire to “look for something long-term”.

“(Singles) no longer take meaningful connection for granted,” said popular matchmaker Anisa Hassan.

Men who used to “like a selection … are no longer keen to date lots of women”, she said, adding that they “prefer to make a deeper connection” with each woman they meet.

Meanwhile, “many women are prioritising their search for a relationship, more so than before the pandemic”, said Anisa, who runs luxury matchmaking service Date High Flyers.