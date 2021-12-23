‘Autos are so mundane’: These women share their love of manual cars

You can scarcely find manual cars on Singapore roads these days, let alone people who still drive them.

So what makes these women choose to drive a manual when a car with auto transmission is manifestly more practical and much less cumbersome in Singapore’s stop-and-go traffic?

When it came time for marketing director and digital creator Aarika Lee to buy a new car five years ago, she and husband rapper Kevin Lester, also known by his stage name THELIONCITYBOY, deliberately decided on a manual car for their family of four.

They settled on a second-hand silver Toyota Yaris, a COE car that was about to be scrapped, and renewed it for another five years.

“There is so much to appreciate about a car when you drive a manual. You feel the car very differently and you never get bored,” she said.

“It’s also way more engaging and fun to drive a manual car that even when we rent a car overseas, we pick manual cars over automatic ones.”

Lee’s first car was also a manual drive: A 1970 classic Volkswagen Beetle.

“I wish I could’ve kept her but it’s not cheap to upkeep vintage cars in Singapore so I had to let go. But I hope to own another one again one day,” said the 38-year-old.