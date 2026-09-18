Squats, push-ups and strength training: Why women may need to exercise differently from men

The rub is, women tend to prefer endurance-type exercises, which explains why you often see them dominating the treadmills and rowing machines in the gym. That’s where they might have missed the opportunity to make lemonade, or work on their fast-twitch muscle fibres – important with age as sarcopenia, age-related muscle loss, hits fast-twitch muscles harder and faster than their slow-twitch cousins.

In strength training, fast-twitch muscle fibres “only get properly challenged through lower-rep, high-intensity training”, said Dr Luqman Haris, Catalyst Performance’s co-founder, who also heads the gym’s Training System & Education.

Think of exercise like driving a car; when cruising at an even speed, it is kept moving by the slow-twitch fibres. To activate the fast-twitch muscle fibres, you'll have to shift to a higher gear, that is, work harder with heavier weights. Think under eight reps to failure or explosive movements, said Dr Luqman, to make sure the fast-twitch fibres are getting challenged, too.

The good news is, while women “have lower absolute and relative strength”, added Dr Ong, “they can tolerate higher training volumes with shorter inter-set rest periods”. So, while the average male gym-goer is still panting from his set, she is already picking up the dumbbells.

WHY YOUR KNEES HURT MORE – AND WHY YOU STRUGGLE WITH PUSH-UPS

More not-so-good news. Women are known to have laxer ligaments than men – especially at certain points of their monthly cycles, said Dr Ong. If you’re wondering when, it’s during the luteal phase just before the period begins when hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone peak.

Flexibility may sound great for yoga but not so for the ligaments and joints. Ligaments are like seatbelts for the joints. When loose, the ligaments can’t stop the joints from moving beyond their normal ranges – and that places extra stress on the cartilage and tendons. In the knee, for example, an excessively loose anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) would allow the shinbone to slide more easily during a squat, putting direct stress on the ACL, said Dr Ong.

Anatomical differences may also pose unique challenges to women that men don’t have to contend with. Take push-ups, for example. Many women lack the upper body strength to push their bodies off the floor – or do they? A trending “hack” on social media (see post below) is changing that notion; the carry angle may play a role.