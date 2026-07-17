PMS making your usual workout feel impossible? 6 gym exercise swaps to try

You know how it is when it’s that time of the month – or the days leading up to it. You’re lethargic, grumpy and feel defeated by throbbing abdominal cramps, lower backaches, headaches and maybe even bowel changes – all the classic signs of pre-menstrual syndrome or PMS.

No thanks to fluctuating hormonal levels, everything – especially your abdomen and breasts – feels heavy, tender and bloated, like you’d burst with a single touch. Squeezing your body into a tight sports bra and leggings, and hauling yourself to the gym? You’d rather be hit on the head with a dumbbell.

But if you’re chiding yourself for not taking advantage of your follicular phase to work out (see The 4 Phases below) when oestrogen levels rise, and you feel more energised – don’t be so hard on yourself. Here’s why.

HOW DOES YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE AFFECT YOUR WORKOUTS?

While certain studies suggest that body strength and endurance during the follicular phase is increased in women, the evidence is not strong, said Dr Karen Lim, a consultant with National University Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine.