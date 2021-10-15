18 female students make this year’s Singapore 100 Women in Tech List

We may sometimes forget it, but technology pervades almost every aspect of our lives, from virtual work meetings to seeing a doctor. And a new list puts the spotlight on Singapore's most influential women in this field.

This year's Singapore 100 Women in Tech List was released on Friday (Oct 15) to celebrate women in the local infocomm technology industry, highlighting their contributions in areas such as healthcare, cybersecurity, computer sciences, engineering, mathematics and communications.

Now on its second year, the list is a partnership between the Singapore Computer Society (SCS) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). It was unveiled at an SCS event, where Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo was the guest-of-honour.