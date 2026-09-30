I used to judge women for hiding their age – until my own age was used against me

A couple of years ago, after finishing a maternity-cover contract managing a small team, my younger colleagues shared their honest feedback with me. One comment stood out: They had expected me – their new manager in her 40s – to be stuffy and stern.

Two were in their 20s, one in her early 30s. I was 43 then, and that number had already shaped their ideas about me before we worked together. But they told me they were relieved to be wrong.

Being on the receiving end of that assumption made two things click at once: why some women would rather not reveal their age – and how quickly I had once judged them for not doing so.

When I was in my 20s, I didn’t understand why some women kept their age private. It seemed unnecessary, maybe even a bit dishonest. To me, age was just a fact, so why hide it?

Throughout my 20s and 30s, I worked at women’s lifestyle magazines and often interviewed women in their 40s and older. I admired them. They were accomplished, confident, and comfortable in ways I wasn’t yet. That’s exactly why their secrecy confused me.

I remember interviewing a successful woman – easily the most interesting person I’d spoken to that month. When she asked me, gently but firmly, not to include her age, I was genuinely baffled and thought her request came from insecurity.

To me, her age showed all she had achieved. I didn’t realise she knew something I hadn’t learned yet: That once people knew her age, they might judge those achievements differently.

Instead of seeing what she had accomplished on its own terms, they would measure them against where they thought a woman of her age should already be in her career or life.

WHEN AGEISM COSTS WOMEN CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Looking back, the irony is obvious. I was working inside the very system that creates age anxiety, writing skincare features about creams, serums and the idea of turning back time.

I thought I was celebrating great women, but I didn’t see that I was creating the very pressure that made them want to hide their ages in the first place.