How women dealt with periods long before sanitary pads and tampons

Did you know that the first disposable sanitary pads were made for men, not women?

In the 1700s, the idea of creating a highly absorbent pad that could be discarded after use was thought up by US president Benjamin Franklin, who wanted to help wounded soldiers control bleeding of a different kind.

Of course, women were menstruating before the 1700s and were known to use some form of menstrual protection. One of the earliest records was of a 4th-century Greek mathematician, who resorted to throwing her menstrual rag at a persistent admirer after everything else she did failed to fob him off.

Other than rags, women also lined their underwear with whatever was cheap and in abundance. In China, women were thought to have made period pads by putting sand in a cloth pouch and wrapping it tightly. When the pad was wet, the sand would be discarded and the pouch washed for the next cycle.