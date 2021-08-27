Medical checks women need in their 20s, 30s, 40s to nip health issues in the bud

You schedule medical appointments for your loved ones, accompany them to said appointments and make sure they take their medicine in a timely manner.

As adept as many women are at taking care of others, there is one important area that has become a blind spot – your very own health. Take, for instance, health checks. How long have you been postponing yours?

Ask any doctor and he or she will tell you that it is important to go for regular check-ups. Cancers that are deadly are treatable when detected early. Even niggling issues such as low energy or heavy periods could be linked to a thyroid problem and they can be treated when picked up – but only if you have yourself tested.

To give you a better idea what those yearly contributions of blood, urine and other bodily fluids are for, CNA Lifestyle checks in with the doctors.

Here’s a look at the tests you need, depending on your age.

IN YOUR 20S