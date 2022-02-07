Is a midlife crisis different for women? What are the signs and how do you cope with it?

How many times have you seen a middle-aged man in his 50s in a flashy sports car and thought, “Ack. Midlife crisis”?

While midlife is defined by an age range of 45 to 65 years, midlife crises can occur earlier than 45 and last well beyond 65 years.

The term was first coined by a Canadian psychoanalyst Elliot Jaques in a 1965 paper and described one’s realisation of restricted possibilities, limitations and mortality.

Dr Adaline Ng, a senior principal clinical psychologist with Better Life, defines today’s midlife crisis as when one feels that the life they have been leading is misaligned with the core of their identity.

This leads to feeling concerned about making a personal mark in the world. The feeling of a crisis worsens with the perception that time is finite to get there.

Maybe you’ve met a middle-aged woman who has radically changed her looks or style or started yoga or attends spin class. Or you may know of a neighbour who has decided to make a huge life change and dedicate her life to travelling or social causes. These could be how midlife crisis presents itself in women.

A friend of mine, Yasmeen, 53, a project manager, felt so disconnected from her life and family that she recently confided, “I feel like making a major move and migrating. I feel stifled and my body no longer works the same way. It’s excruciating to see projects go to younger colleagues and worse, my teenagers are not spending time with me anymore. I don’t see the point – what’s left for me here? Is this a midlife crisis?”

This conflict between personal perception of themselves can bring some symptoms of midlife crisis to the fore. Principal psychologist Jolene Hwee and founder of Clarity Counselling, says these are not exhaustive but are defined as:

Feeling unfulfilled in life

Intense feelings of nostalgia

Persistent feelings of emptiness and a general sense of feeling meaningless

Dramatic changes in behaviour and appearance

Intense feeling of regret

Constant comparison of oneself to others who seem more content or fulfilled.

NOT TAKING AGEING WELL AT 49

Sarah Lim, 49, saw the writing on the wall when her hairstylist started cutting her hair differently. “Instead of the usual cut, I got something more conservative. On top of that, I lost my once-perfect eyesight to long-sightedness.”

For Lim, the emotional drain wasn’t relationships or existential but instead, that her physical changes were not lining up with her own expectations of ageing gracefully.