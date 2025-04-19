She teaches parkour to empower women and kids – and change the public’s perceptions about the sport

Parkour coach Gwendolyn Neo remembers how some HDB residents would hurl insults at the young kids she trained, at an open area in Bishan: “Stupid kids – only know how to climb and dirty walls. You are delinquents! Young punks! Confirm never study well in school.

“People would generally shout at us and say we are doing illegal things,” said Neo, who co-founded a parkour academy, Lion City Parkour, with her husband Koh Chen Pin in 2022.

“I even had to call the police on them once because they kept filming the kids, and threatened one of them,” she added. The children were mostly aged six to 10 years old.

This scenario would be unimaginable had the kids been practising any other sport – basketball, badminton or wushu – in the open area. But parkour was different.

Neo has since moved her children’s classes to an indoor gym, although she still conducts some women classes outdoors in Bishan, as well at the Holland Village estate and Jurong Lake Gardens Parkour Park.

Indeed, parkour seems to have garnered a bad rap, especially within some communities where learning to scale walls and performing other daredevil stunts have been linked to delinquency and dangerous behaviour.