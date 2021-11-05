Women and self-care: Tips to recharge and get your mental wellness back on track

“Poor mental wellbeing over a long period of time may lead to burnout, depression, anxieties and other associated mental illness,” he added.

Perhaps that’s why, in a recent joint survey done by cloud technology company Oracle and HR research and advisory firm Workplace Intelligence, 68 per cent of 1,000 Singapore respondents said 2021 was the most stressful year at work ever.

Moreover, 58 per cent of those surveyed struggled more with mental health at work in 2021, compared to 2020.

So how do we find the sweet spot for self-care? And how do we carve out time for it?

“It can be an incredibly challenging task. Women are often burning the candle on both ends, not just having to manage a career, but also carrying the invisible (emotional) load of making sure the household runs well and that everyone in the family is taken care of,” said Sophia Goh, principal counsellor at Sofia Wellness Clinic.

BE INTENTIONAL ABOUT FINDING THE BALANCE

Self-care essentially means taking care of ourselves – our physical, intellectual, emotional, and social needs – so that we can be as healthy as possible, said Goh.

“One of the biggest realisations all women should have is that one needs to find a happy balance between what one wants to do – and what one needs to do,” said Rashmi Kunzru, a counsellor and life coach at Talk Your Heart Out, an online counselling service.

Think of our wellbeing as a cup full of water.

“Many of our responsibilities, tasks and activities drain that cup of water, leaving it empty. We need to make time to do things that fill up the cup again, nourishing our wellbeing. This is self-care,” she explained.