Women have more sleep issues than men, according to research – but why?

WHAT’S BEHIND WOMEN’S SLEEP ISSUES?

Throughout the reproductive years, Dr Baker said, hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can cause mood changes (such as anxiety and depression) and physical symptoms (like cramps, bloating and tender breasts), which all may disrupt sleep.

Symptoms during pregnancy – such as nausea, the frequent urge to urinate, anxiety and general discomfort, depending on the trimester – can also trigger sleep disturbances, said Shelby Harris, a clinical associate professor of neurology and psychology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. This is especially true during the first and third trimesters, she said.

Then, of course, there’s the sleep disruption that comes with caring for a newborn, Dr Harris said – which can continue long after the baby is sleeping through the night. Sometimes, women’s “brains are almost trained to hear the baby,” she said, which can lead to a pattern of hypervigilance and responsiveness that can make it harder to sleep.

Hormones again take centre stage during the years leading up to – and beyond – menopause. Up to 80 per cent of women start getting hot flashes in perimenopause (the four or so years leading up to menopause) and may continue to get them for as many as seven years afterward, Dr Baker said. For about 20 per cent of women, though, these hot flashes are frequent and intense enough to disrupt sleep, she said.

Postmenopausal women are also at higher risk for developing obstructive sleep apnoea, which occurs when the muscles of the airway relax and temporarily impede breathing, which can lead to frequent nighttime awakenings.

“That’s the hormones again,” Dr Baker said. Weight gain related to menopause and ageing may also play a role in sleep apnoea risk, along with muscle-tone changes associated with age and a general redistribution of body weight.

Women are also at increased risk for certain mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, which can exacerbate sleep issues. According to a Gallup poll released in May, the percentage of women who said they currently had or were being treated for depression was more than twice as high as that of men. And the Department of Health and Human Services says that women are more than twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder during their lifetimes.