Pap smears to bone density tests: What your gynaecologist wants you to check in your 20s, 30s and beyond

Imagine trying to get pregnant and not knowing when you should seek specialist medical advice. Or perhaps you’re becoming sexually active but not aware of how to ensure optimal sexual health. You could also be older and grappling with the daunting arrival of menopause and its associated symptoms.

Your gynaecologist is your best bet in all these scenarios. They can also advise you on the scans and screening tests you may need, some of which help to prevent more serious issues, such as osteoporosis and gynaecological cancers.

Here’s a guide to what you need at every age.

YOUR 20S: PERIODS, CONTRACEPTION AND SEXUAL HEALTH

For young women, it’s mostly about getting periods under control, so see a gynaecologist if you suffer from pain, irregular cycles or heavy bleeding, said Dr Seet Meei Jiun, head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

Your 20s is also when cervical screening begins. Dr Freda Khoo, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Freda Khoo Clinic for Women, said all women who have ever had sex are recommended to have their first Pap smear at the age of 25.

According to the Ministry of Health’s cervical screening guidelines, women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear once every three years. Women over 30 should get a human papillomavirus (HPV) test every five years.

Dr Khoo explained that the Pap smear checks for abnormal cells and the HPV test looks for the virus infecting the cells. From age 30, HPV testing becomes the recommended routine cervical screening test.

Dr Khoo said the rationale for not doing the HPV test earlier is that, in your younger years when you might be more sexually active, HPV infection would be more prevalent. As such, doing the test in the younger age group would mean picking up a lot of HPV.

“The body’s own immune system clears the HPV on its own most of the time, especially if you are young and healthy. Thus, many times, the HPV infection in the younger age group might be transient,” Dr Khoo told CNA Women.

Both tests are performed in the same manner – using a small pliable brush to pick up a sample from the cervix.