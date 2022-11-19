What is it about women’s health tests and how can we feel less anxious about them? Listen to this CNA Women podcast

In the third episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat, and obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Shilla Mariah Yussof, break down Pap smears, Human Papillomavirus tests, mammograms and transvaginal ultrasounds.



Why do we need them, what does each one entail, and why do women hate them so much that they’ll delay getting them done? More importantly, what can we do to feel less anxious and fearful during the tests? Click below to listen.