What is it about women’s health tests and how can we feel less anxious about them? Listen to this CNA Women podcast
On the third episode of the Womankind podcast, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat rant about the ickiness of Pap smears and the like, with guest Dr Shilla Mariah Yussof, an obstetrician and gynaecology surgeon in private practice.
In the third episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat, and obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Shilla Mariah Yussof, break down Pap smears, Human Papillomavirus tests, mammograms and transvaginal ultrasounds.
Why do we need them, what does each one entail, and why do women hate them so much that they’ll delay getting them done? More importantly, what can we do to feel less anxious and fearful during the tests? Click below to listen.