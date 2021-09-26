Malaysian startup reveals 'world's first' adhesive unisex condom

A Malaysian startup has launched the Wondaleaf, said to be the world's first adhesive condom that can be worn by both men and women.

The Wondaleaf unisex condom's default configuration is an internal condom but the pouch can be inverted to become an external condom to be worn by the man, said the manufacturer, Twin Catalyst, on its website.

According to an instructional video on the Twin Catalyst YouTube page, once the condom is taken out of the packet and unfolded, users will need to look for indicators identifying the front and back portions of the condom.

The exposed barrier film section, which holds the retention unit, is then inserted all the way into the vagina before the external layers of the condom are peeled off so the rest of the barrier film can be stuck on the front and back of the woman's abdomen, ensuring "no direct skin-to-skin contact" during intercourse.

After intercourse, Wondaleaf can be removed by slowly peeling the film off the skin from back to front, according to the tutorial.