Sexual harassment at work: How to spot red flags and where you can seek help

“It is true that when structures are not prioritised – and procedures are not made clear and implemented – decisions on whether or not to proceed with investigations are contingent on the personal discretion of specific individuals, which can be rather skewed,” said Lim.

When that happens, a company faces the risk of failing to support the victim – even after they have taken the difficult step of speaking out about their discomfort, he added.

At the same time, organisations are “starting to notice” the importance of training and awareness about the issue, and Lim has seen an increase in the number of companies requesting for talks and training on workplace harassment, for both employees and managers.

During these sessions, specific harassment and bullying behaviours are addressed, and common harassment scenarios are also discussed.

“While employees become aware of how they can protect themselves and respond to harassment from their colleagues, employers too have guidelines on how they can respond or set in place zero-tolerance policies to create a safer workplace environment for all,” said Lim.

WHERE YOU CAN TURN TO FOR HELP

Voicing out your concern to your direct supervisor (if he isn’t the perpetrator) is a good first step, said Lim, especially if it concerns members within the team.

“This gives (your supervisor) a heads-up and an opportunity to have a conversation with both you and the alleged perpetrator, before this escalates upwards,” he explained.

Supervisors would usually also appreciate knowing what’s going on in their team, in case they are asked about it, Lim added.

But if the harassment does not stop, you can then escalate it to HR, he advised.

However, if you feel uncomfortable about reporting the incident to your supervisor, manager or HR (or if such channels aren’t available in your company), you can get assistance and advice by calling TAFEP at 6838 0969 or filing a report at www.tal.sg/tafep/contact-us, said a TAFEP spokesperson.