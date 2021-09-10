From phones to face masks: Why some everyday products aren’t designed for women

Soul legend James Brown sure wasn’t kidding when he crooned that this is a man’s world.

Despite companies pouring more money into product research and development than advertising these days – a Harvard Business Review report puts the ratio at 10 to one – it still feels as though many goods and inventions are simply not made with women in mind.

Take smartphones for instance. Because women’s hands are typically smaller than men’s by about 2.5cm or so, phones over 12.5cm are difficult, if not impossible, to use with one hand without fumbling or dropping. Yet phones are getting ever bigger, with the largest current models nearly 17.5cm in size.

This male-leaning tendency was noted in a 2010 expert paper on the gender dimensions of product design, prepared by a group of Danish researchers for the United Nations.

The paper concluded that there is a male gender bias in many tech products, and that differences in male and female preferences need to be considered in order to create products that cater for women, too.