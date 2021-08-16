Want to have peace of mind? Start writing letters to yourself and loved ones

When was the last time you wrote a letter to someone? If the thought of doing so is too old-school for you, it might be helpful to know that letter-writing has benefits beyond helping you work on your penmanship (or typing skills, if you prefer).

For Sabrina Ooi, co-founder of mental health platform Calm Collective Asia, it was a way for her to process grief and loss, in particular, the death of a former boyfriend when she was 17.

“I was still upset about the fact that he had passed away in his sleep. I didn’t know how to process (his death) at that time,” the 30-year-old told CNA Lifestyle.

On top of that, Ooi was also coping with the loss of a friend through suicide.

“I wrote a letter to each of them and (spent a few hours writing it). It was very emotional but liberating at the same time because it wasn’t something that I commonly talk about,” said Ooi. “That helped me recognise my remaining emotions and turn them into feelings of gratitude.”

Afterwards, she burned the letters – and felt the emotional weight lift off her shoulders.