Working with your life partner can be ‘strange and horrible', but the challenges are a blessing: Yoga Movement founders

Peter: Alicia is definitely the muse in my eyes. She’s still the one that we look to when we need general direction and a bit of brush work with absolute authenticity, but she is less involved with the day-to-day. I work on the business and the brand, helping steer the ship with our killer team at Yoga Movement.

Our roles at home are kind of a blur. It’s all hands on deck at home, but when it all falls apart, Alicia rolls up her sleeves and saves the day. I’m definitely the one to freak out at home, especially with two very, very energetic boys.

TELL US ABOUT SOME OF THE CHALLENGES YOU’VE FACED TOGETHER AND HOW YOU OVERCAME THEM.

Alicia: I think the complementary yet very difficult dynamic (between us) has made us realise that it is okay when we agree to disagree. A lot of the time we remind ourselves that we are a couple with a common goal and that is really important in helping overcome such hurdles.

Peter: I could rattle on about the challenges we have faced in working together. It’s an extremely strange and horrible dynamic at times, working and living with your life partner. It can be extremely overwhelming and relentless.

But I always ground myself with the fact that we are blessed in that we have these shared challenges. As trying as it is, Alicia and I are very clear on what we want to achieve together with both the business and our family. We are very lucky to have had the tough times we’ve had.

DO YOU BELIEVE IN KEEPING WORK AND HOME SEPARATE?

Alicia: It is almost impossible to “leave work out of your home” despite what people say, especially when you are heavily invested in it. Instead of seeing work talk at home as being a burden, we have established that there are also a lot of benefits in being able to discuss the important stuff when together in a different headspace.

Peter: We care about our brand, which means we’re on call … always. The kids have been a really good bit of forced perspective though – they are priority number one and force you to eject from work mode from time to time.