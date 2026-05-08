Small-group meet-ups, shared interests: How young women in Singapore are finding new social circles

Cyndi Lauper said it best – girls just want to have fun.

But for many young women in Singapore, that fun isn't always easy to come by. Between long workdays, packed schedules and general burnout, even that simple idea – a hike, a pottery class or brunch – can remain just that: an idea.

In recent months, more female-led social clubs have appeared, offering activity-based meet-ups for women in their 20s and 30s.

Unlike networking or singles mixers, these sessions are built around shared activities and small-group interaction, such as fitness sessions, journalling, book discussions, workshops and supper clubs.

When CNA Women spoke to the founders of several such groups, one common theme emerged – these clubs are a way to meet people outside of one's existing social circles.

Friendships in adulthood are often formed through school or work, and it can be harder to meet new people beyond these environments over time.

These clubs offer an alternative, encouraging participants to attend solo and meet others through structured activities.

Here are five such clubs in Singapore.

SOCIAL CLUBS

EVERYDAY GIRL CLUB