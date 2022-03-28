She fought to walk again after a car crash left her with a broken spine

For many people, their twenties represents a time when life is full of potential and exciting opportunities. The world is their oyster and few things are impossible.

This was certainly the case for 42-year-old self-help author, life coach and motivational speaker Zai Miztiq.

Back in 2001, she was a gung-ho, carefree polytechnic graduate who took part in beauty pageants, loved makeup and was a deft hand at henna art.

“A friend who used to live in Japan saw me drawing henna and suggested we take it there as a potential business,” said Miztiq. And so at the age of 21, she went on her first entrepreneurial adventure, setting up a henna stall at street events around Tokyo.

What was supposed to be a two-week trip became a six-month stay. “I was blessed because more people got to know about us after I was interviewed by Tokyo FM and various magazines there. Some Japanese even wanted to pick up henna art themselves,” she said.