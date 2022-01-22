The incredible story of this 19-year-old who flew around the world in 155 days

She could have started college. Instead, she spent five months flying more than 32,000 miles across five continents.

“My name is Zara Rutherford, a teenager,” she told the internet after leaving Belgium in August. “I’m attempting to fly solo around the world,” she said, aiming to be the youngest woman to do so.

Rutherford, 19, dodged giant clouds in Colombia and lightning flashes in Mexico. In Alaska, her tiny plane was grounded for weeks by bad weather and a visa delay.

That was all before the British and Belgian aviator crossed a frozen, desolate patch of Siberia. Before China barred her from its airspace. And before smog scrambled her route across India.

As delays piled up, Rutherford fell more than two months behind schedule. But she didn’t quit. When she landed in the Belgian city of Kortrijk on Thursday, she became the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo. Supporters lined up on the tarmac to show their support and welcome her home.

“I didn’t expect a 19-year-old to beat my record,” Shaesta Waiz, an Afghan American pilot who set it five years ago at the age of 30, said earlier. “It just goes to show that it doesn’t matter what your gender or your age is; it’s all about determination.”

(The youngest person to circumnavigate the globe solo is Travis Ludlow, an aviator from Britain who did so in July at the age of 18.)

SEA TO SEA

In August, as Rutherford flew across the Atlantic Ocean, clouds forced her to fly as low as 1,500 feet. She could not fly through them because her plane, a two-seater that is only about 22 feet long, was not certified to fly on instruments alone.

When she landed in Greenland after losing radio contact for several hours, she sent her parents – her mother is a recreational pilot; her father, a professional one – a two-word text message: “I’m alive.”