How this Singaporean went from shopaholic hoarder to zero-waste champion

For Tuan, the real and actual change truly happened when she started getting involved with non-governmental organisation (NGO), Zero Waste Malaysia.

“It opened up my eyes to the world of ‘Rs’, to sustainable living other than recycling,” she said. “Inspired by the community, I took up the challenge to apply the 5R principal sequence: Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot or compost the rest – to my lifestyle, and also committed to zero shopping on new fashion items, especially fast fashion.”

It was exactly the kind of change Tuan had been looking for and, in her words, “there was no turning back”. But it wasn’t easy to make a switch. She admitted that in the beginning, she was “overwhelmed”.

“What should I do now that I don't wish to waste anything or throw anything away? What can I really do without, and what are my true needs and wants?” she shared.

“Hiking and packing light for hiking trips also helped me to assess what's essential and what's not. I was surprised at how little I actually needed."

According to Tuan, when she committed to zero shopping (as in not purchasing any new fashion items) in 2018, she was prepared to wear the same few clothes she had for the rest of her life.

“I'm serious!” she said, with a laugh. “Then I got introduced to the concept of swapping in Malaysia. In my opinion, swapping is the best way to enjoy fashion, in the most sustainable way. Friendly to the planet, people and pockets. I was converted. Swapping became my new shopping."

Tuan confessed that she’s not sure if she would have seen a change in herself if she had stayed in Singapore. Life, she admitted, is very comfortable here. “There was no sense of urgency to change”.

After four years in KL, she returned home to Singapore in early April, determined to downsize her life even more. She still had a lot of stuff – 20 years' worth – at her mum’s home.