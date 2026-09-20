Ed Sheeran says situation in Gaza is 'catastrophic and unjustifiable', apologises for Macklemore controversy

PHILADELPHIA: Ed Sheeran opened a solo concert in Philadelphia on Saturday (Sep 19) with comments about Gaza, saying what’s happening is “catastrophic and unjustifiable.”

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives,” the British singer-songwriter said during the gig at Lincoln Financial Field.

Breaking his silence on the issue, Sheeran told an audience in Philadelphia, where he performed for the first time since rapper Macklemore was taken off the concert tour, that he "had to take and make difficult decisions", adding: "I am making mistakes and I'm so, so sorry."

The 35-year-old also decried "systemic injustice" in the West Bank, where Israel's government has allowed a massive expansion of ⁠Jewish settlements.

Sheeran said he wanted his music and shows to be about unity and humanity, not politics.

Controversy has swirled around his tour since his supporting acts withdrew in solidarity with opener Macklemore, who was dropped after making pro-Palestinian comments onstage.

Sheeran has performed much of his Loop Tour concerts solo, but he had been joined for several songs at each stop by the Irish folk band Beoga.

Macklemore, Sheeran’s original US opener, had been replaced by Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish singer Aaron Rowe before they backed out.

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year before he too dropped out earlier this week.

As of Saturday afternoon, tickets were still available for the show, and Sheeran's website did not list any replacement acts.

The pop star's opening statement on Saturday offered a stark change from his statements earlier in the week, when Sheeran posted on Instagram that his concert audiences "do not expect a political forum".

The Grammy winner was adamant that he would not be drawn into discussion of the war in Gaza, arguing that his fans do not come to his shows to hear about these issues.

Sheeran has said the tour promoter was ultimately responsible for the decision to drop Macklemore.

He also said he “spoke with the venues at length all week to try to build a bridge” before Macklemore was dropped. He insisted he would never willingly let down his fans or abandon the touring crew and others who rely on him to make a living.