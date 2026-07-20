Madonna, Shakira, Bieber and The Muppets light up World Cup half-time show

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Musical headliners Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS and Coldplay were joined by Brazilian football icons and Ted Lasso actors in a spectacular first-ever World Cup final half-time show on Sunday (Jul 19).

The star-packed, Super Bowl-style extravaganza, a first for football's showpiece event, also featured a tribute to football icon Pele, and a rendition of Seven Nation Army led by Gustavo Dudamel and featuring musicians from the US, Venezuela and Iran.

Sesame Street and The Muppets characters joined Coldplay and a New York elementary school choir to close out a performance designed to raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which promotes access to sport for underprivileged children.

The 12-minute performance meant the total half-time break in the match between Spain and Argentina lasted 27 minutes.