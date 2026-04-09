'Ketamine Queen' jailed for 15 years over Matthew Perry drugs

LOS ANGELES: A dealer dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" who sold the drugs that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry was jailed for 15 years by a California court on Wednesday (Apr 8).



Jasveen Sangha, 42, was one of five people charged over the death of the beloved Canadian-American actor, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home in 2023.



Sangha, who is a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, has been in federal custody since August 2024.



Perry, 54, had openly struggled for decades with addictions, but had appeared to colleagues to be beating his demons when he died.



His death set off waves of grief among generations of Friends fans and sparked a police probe that uncovered a ring of suppliers and enablers, including medical doctors who were callously profiting from the pain of a man they should have been helping.



Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who admitted four counts of distribution of ketamine in the weeks before Perry's death, was ordered to serve 30 months in jail when he was sentenced last year.



Another doctor, Mark Chavez, was ordered to be confined at home and told to do hundreds of hours of community service.