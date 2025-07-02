Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted on prostitution counts, but cleared of more serious charges

NEW YORK: Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on Wednesday (Jul 2) of prostitution-related offences, but cleared of more serious charges after a criminal trial in which two of the music mogul's former girlfriends testified that he physically and sexually abused them.

Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking, a partial win for the former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture.

After the jury read its verdict, defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian to release Combs on bail.

However, the judge declined, meaning the hip hop mogul won’t go free while he awaits sentencing in his sex crimes case. Combs, 55, has been behind bars since his arrest in September.

His lawyers argued that the acquittal on racketeering and sex trafficking changed the legal landscape enough that he should be freed on US$1 million bond. Prosecutors said he remained a flight risk.

Judge Subramanian said the applicable law didn’t allow for Combs’ release at this point.

Among other reasons, the judge noted Combs’ violent history: “At trial, the defence conceded the defendant's violence in his personal relationships, saying it happened with Cassie and Jane.”

Combs has already served nine months behind bars, and as yet it's not clear when sentencing would happen.

His lawyers acknowledged that the Bad Boy Records founder, once famed for hosting lavish parties for the cultural elite in luxurious locales like the Hamptons and Saint-Tropez, was at times violent in his domestic relationships. But they said the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.